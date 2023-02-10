Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Viad by 26.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 366,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 75,788 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 10.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 991,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 75.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of VVI opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Viad Corp has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.62 million, a PE ratio of -37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

