Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,877,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 472,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

NYSE HLX opened at $7.70 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

