Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $409.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

