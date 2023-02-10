Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

