Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. CIBC dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.