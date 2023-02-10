Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 110,837 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,123,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

