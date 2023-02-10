Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after buying an additional 294,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,399,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after buying an additional 255,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RPC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after buying an additional 449,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after buying an additional 708,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $9.00 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

RPC Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.