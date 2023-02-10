Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,815,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,371,000 after acquiring an additional 589,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITUB opened at $4.87 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.17%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

