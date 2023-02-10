Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,388,000 after buying an additional 911,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 455,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 312.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 228,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,920 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARR opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.70%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

