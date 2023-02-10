Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TELUS by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after buying an additional 6,202,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TELUS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,903,000 after buying an additional 491,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after buying an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TELUS by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,731,000 after buying an additional 1,595,430 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Shares of TU opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

