Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,952,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after buying an additional 62,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NTGR opened at $19.30 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $557.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.91.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

