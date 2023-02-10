Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 EPS for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 35.58% and a net margin of 96.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

