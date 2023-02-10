Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $475,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,912,000 after buying an additional 137,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Credicorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Credicorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Credicorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 912,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,702,000 after purchasing an additional 69,727 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.6 %

BAP stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average is $137.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

