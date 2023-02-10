Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.50 ($6.99) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.50 ($5.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

