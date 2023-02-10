Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

