Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 965.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 94.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 28,618 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 442.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $91.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

