Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $162.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.38. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $329.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.28.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

