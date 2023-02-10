Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 66.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $544.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $36.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

