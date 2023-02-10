Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $464,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.09 on Friday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Haleon

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

