Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $464,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haleon Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:HLN opened at $8.09 on Friday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Haleon
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haleon (HLN)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.