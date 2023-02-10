Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

