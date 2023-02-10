Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

