Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Triumph Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.