Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,260 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Barclays by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 8.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Barclays by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Barclays by 14.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.16) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.88) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays Profile

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.