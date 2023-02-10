Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

About Chunghwa Telecom

NYSE CHT opened at $37.06 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

