Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

