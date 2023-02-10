Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 59.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 616,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at $643,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Titan International by 139.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 190,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 16.0% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,146,784. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Price Performance

NYSE:TWI opened at $15.53 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $975.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.30 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

