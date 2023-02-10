Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 40.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,472,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading

