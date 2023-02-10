Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 436.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 88,144 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trinseo from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

