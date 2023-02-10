Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

