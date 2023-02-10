Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $753.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

