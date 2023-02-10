Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.10 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $638.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

