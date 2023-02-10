Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

CLW opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

