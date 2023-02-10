Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.16. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

