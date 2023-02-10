Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Movado Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $761.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Movado Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.