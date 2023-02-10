Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $618.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

