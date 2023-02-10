Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,318 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NatWest Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 310 ($3.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.96.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.