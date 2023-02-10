Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 674 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBI. FMR LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,275 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TrueBlue by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TBI opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

TBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.