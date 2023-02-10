Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

