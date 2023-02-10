Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.02.

CMA stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

