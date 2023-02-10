Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Fire Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Fire Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 233,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Trading Down 2.4 %

UFCS opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.14.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Fire Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

