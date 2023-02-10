Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $45,185,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

