Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 113,153 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 125,243 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 134,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $959,025. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

