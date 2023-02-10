Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,173,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 5,013,242 shares.The stock last traded at $1.76 and had previously closed at $1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Zhihu by 7.8% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zhihu by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.