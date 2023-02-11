10,000 Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $147,370. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 10.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $404.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.92%. The business had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

See Also

