1,132 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Several analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.72.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

