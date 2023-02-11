12,000 Shares in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNRG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 234.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 123,229 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 55,480 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.