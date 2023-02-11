12,250 Shares in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direct Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRCT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Direct Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Direct Digital to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of DRCT opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 million. Direct Digital had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 99.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

