125,000 Shares in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth $36,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth $5,353,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth $4,936,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonder by 382.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 778,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonder by 172.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 580,813 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonder Stock Down 7.7 %

SOND stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $285.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Sonder had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 306.03%. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SOND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sonder from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Sonder Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

