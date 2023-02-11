14,496 Shares in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at $169,000.

RUM opened at $8.87 on Friday. Rumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rumble in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

