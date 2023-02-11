15,100 Shares in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Myers Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myers Industries

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,055 shares in the company, valued at $758,957.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $858.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

